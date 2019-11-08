Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.100-3.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of ACHC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $777.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,732.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

