Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.34

Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.34 and traded as low as $52.00. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 3,250 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million and a P/E ratio of -16.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.28.

About Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

