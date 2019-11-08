Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to post sales of $137.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.71 million and the highest is $139.80 million. Actuant reported sales of $292.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year sales of $584.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.30 million to $590.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $599.79 million, with estimates ranging from $588.50 million to $607.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.71 million.

Shares of Actuant stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $26.59. 725,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,565. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth $276,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth $3,961,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

