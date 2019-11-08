Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.