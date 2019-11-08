Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Infinera accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Infinera worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Shares of INFN opened at $5.21 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. Infinera’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

