Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Invests $974,000 in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 254,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Horizon Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares during the period. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,686.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 507,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 61,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $240,236.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZN. B. Riley set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. Horizon Global Corp has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Global Corp will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

