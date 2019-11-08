Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of HIG opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $61.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,500 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $553,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,875. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

