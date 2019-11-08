ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dawson James downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

