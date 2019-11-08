Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2020 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $290.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.28. Adobe has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,362,476,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

