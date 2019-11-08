Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of AEGN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Aegion has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $22.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Aegion’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aegion by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after buying an additional 688,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Aegion by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,430,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after buying an additional 212,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aegion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aegion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

