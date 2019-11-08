Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Sells $442,094.40 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

