Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Insiders sold 13,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,202 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after buying an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after acquiring an additional 664,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,372,971,000 after buying an additional 307,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,537,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,013,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 27,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.