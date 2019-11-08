Alan Thomas Hirzel Sells 25,381 Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) Stock

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 25,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.30), for a total transaction of £297,211.51 ($388,359.48).

Alan Thomas Hirzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Alan Thomas Hirzel bought 4,250 shares of Abcam stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,407.50 ($63,252.97).

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,209 ($15.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,151.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,281.62. Abcam Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 8.58 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Abcam’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,144 ($14.95) to GBX 1,134 ($14.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,266.80 ($16.55).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

