Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Down 10.8%

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA) traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), 8,377,326 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 7,140,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

