Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Shares Down 6.5%

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), 9,370 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 460% from the average session volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.49 ($1.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Albion Development VCT Company Profile (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

