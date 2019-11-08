Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. GMP Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $153.88 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $897,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John H. Cunningham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,057 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,947,000 after purchasing an additional 414,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,943,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,573 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after acquiring an additional 148,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

