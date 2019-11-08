Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of AXU opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 25.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 21.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 835,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 165,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

