Alexium International Group (ASX:AJX) Shares Up 4.8%

Alexium International Group Ltd (ASX:AJX)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 61,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,816.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.14. The company has a market cap of $36.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

insider Robert (Bob) Brookins 287,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th.

Alexium International Group Company Profile (ASX:AJX)

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

