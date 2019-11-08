Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.42% of Alleghany worth $1,024,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,674,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,834,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alleghany by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,396,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y opened at $776.80 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $577.59 and a 52-week high of $808.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $775.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.04.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 37.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $661.25.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.