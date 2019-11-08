Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €234.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €234.00 ($272.09) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €228.00 ($265.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €223.79 ($260.22).

ALV stock opened at €220.40 ($256.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €214.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €209.20. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

