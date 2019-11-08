Alps Advisors Inc. Has $34.88 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,199 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $112.95 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

