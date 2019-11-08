Alps Advisors Inc. Has $46.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $46,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

