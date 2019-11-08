Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,789 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Edison International worth $36,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 24.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.69 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.