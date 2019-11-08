Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco worth $33,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 71.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 154.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 78.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 31,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.