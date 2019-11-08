alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €14.87 ($17.29) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.05 ($18.66).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €16.93 ($19.69) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.20 and a 200-day moving average of €14.91. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

