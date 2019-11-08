Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.81

Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as low as $13.96. Altapacific Bancor shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 5,227 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Altapacific Bancor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.60.

About Altapacific Bancor (OTCMKTS:ABNK)

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding company for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

