Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 17.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) shares fell 17.1% on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $25.98, 50,551,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 868% from the average session volume of 5,220,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 330.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

