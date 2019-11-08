AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.85. 2,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $926,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.