Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $399,879.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at $894,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,362 shares of company stock worth $5,780,793. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

