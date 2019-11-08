Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.38). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,133 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

