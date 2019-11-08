Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.50 Million

Analysts expect that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $156.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $626.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $627.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $628.15 million, with estimates ranging from $627.60 million to $628.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

In other Trustmark news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

