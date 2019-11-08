Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atlantic Power Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Power in a report released on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

TSE:ATP opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.46. The company has a market capitalization of $344.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.16.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

