Analysts Set $30.50 Target Price for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 15.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $30.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDEF shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,606. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.98.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

