Analysts Set Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Price Target at $75.11

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.11.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.