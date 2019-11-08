Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Price Target at GBX 8,125

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,200 ($107.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($112.37) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday.

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 8,106 ($105.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,757.36. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

