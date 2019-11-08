Analysts Set Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Target Price at $5.00

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OXSQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $255.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

