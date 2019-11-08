Analyzing Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Outlook Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 637.70%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics -1,197.32% N/A -136.20% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.99% -67.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $3.09 million 11.15 -$30.09 million ($10.80) -0.11 Idera Pharmaceuticals $660,000.00 108.38 -$59.88 million ($2.28) -1.09

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.