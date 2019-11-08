Analyzing SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Gulf Resources (OTCMKTS:GURE)

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR alerts:

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A Gulf Resources N/A -3.91% -3.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gulf Resources does not pay a dividend. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Gulf Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Gulf Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.77 $1.00 billion $8.92 3.21 Gulf Resources $2.60 million 13.36 -$69.96 million N/A N/A

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources.

Summary

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR beats Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. Gulf Resources, Inc. is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.