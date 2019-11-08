Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.51 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

