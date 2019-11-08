Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 820

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 881.92 ($11.52).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 937.20 ($12.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 878.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 874.84. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 727.60 ($9.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

