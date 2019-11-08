Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson Sells 37,394 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $259.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,142.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.