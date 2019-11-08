Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,658 shares of company stock worth $100,549,205. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $260.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

