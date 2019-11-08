Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 22,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 22,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTN stock opened at $215.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTN. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

