Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

