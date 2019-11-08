Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

