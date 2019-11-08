Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 350 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,064,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

