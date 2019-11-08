Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 585 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,544,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,920,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $165.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $166.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

