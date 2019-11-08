Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 94 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,216,850. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $121.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

