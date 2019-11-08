Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%.

Aquabounty Technologies stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Aquabounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.