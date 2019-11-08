ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $28,435.00 and approximately $1,640.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.07114794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014867 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00047321 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Token Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

